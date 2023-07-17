Fan crashes stage at Bryan Adams concert and takes over mic during ‘Summer of '69'

Bryan Adams' recent concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, featured a surprise guest performance -- from someone in the crowd.

While the Canadian singer was performing his hit song "Summer of '69" earlier this month, a fan rushed the Maverik Center stage, stepped in front of Adams and took over the microphone.

The fan was able to get out a little more than one line of the song before security stepped in, and he kept singing while being escorted off the stage.

Following the removal of the stage crasher, Adams incredibly picked up right where the fan left off.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Adams later reacted to the incident on social media, saying stage crashing is "NOT recommended!"

The next stop on Adams' "So Happy It Hurts Tour" is Phoenix on Tuesday, July 25.