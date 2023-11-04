Fans have a chance to join Donna Kelce watch her sons' Eagles vs. Chiefs game

Donna Kelce has been getting chummy with Taylor Swift at her son Travis’ football games lately, but you could be the next one to score some one-on-one time with football’s favorite mom.

Mama Kelce is offering one new football fan (and three of their friends) the chance to hang out with her later this month. Here’s everything you need to know.

The winner will join Mama Kelce in a private box on Nov. 20

With tons of Swifties joining the football bandwagon now that Swift is rumored to be dating Travis Kelce, Mama Kelce has teamed up with wine brand Barefoot to teach them a thing or two about her favorite sport (and her go-to wine).

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

One novice football fan (and three of their friends) will be invited to chill with Kelce in a private box (aka the Barefoot Bandwagon Box) at an upcoming football game — and it’s not just any game.

The match, which takes place on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium, pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles (the teams that her sons Travis and Jason Kelce play for, respectively). The brothers competed in last year’s Super Bowl, with Travis’ team taking home the win.

How to enter the contest

The contest is now live and you can visit Barefoot Wine’s Instagram or Facebook pages to enter by commenting on the contest posts before Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

All entries should include the hashtag #BarefootBandwagonContestEntry and answer the following questions in at least 375 words:

Why do you want to join the Barefoot Bandwagon Box?

Who would you bring with you to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box?

How would you benefit from joining the Barefoot Bandwagon Box?

What about football and wine are you most looking forward to learning about and why?

Donna Kelce is no stranger to food-brand partnerships

Football’s favorite mom has been busy supporting her sons at their games — especially with her famous cookies — and she’s also building quite the resume for herself as a food-brand partner. A longtime fan of KIND bars, Donna Kelce recently teamed up with the brand to create her own snack called Donna’s Purse Snacks (now sold out!).

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, shares her secrets to her homemade cookie recipe.

“I’ve been bringing KIND bars for years, I’ve always had them in my bags,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while appearing on TODAY in October.

The budding entrepreneur has also worked with other brands, including Bud Light.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: