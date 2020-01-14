Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Moves on From College Scandal to ‘Twilight Zone’

"Desperate Housewives" star Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sophia Macy is entering "The Twilight Zone." The elder daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy will appear in an episode of Jordan Peele’s anthology series.

The 19-year-old Macy will star in an episode titled "Among the Untrodden," according to an announcement on season two casting for the CBS All Access series. Her co-star is another young actress, Abbie Hern, and the streaming service referred to the episode as "introducing" them. No story details or release date were provided.

Sophia Macy was at the center of her mother’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. "Desperate Housewives" star Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.

Entertainment News

Royal Family 7 hours ago

Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada

Academy Awards 14 hours ago

‘Joker’ Tops Oscar Nominations With 11; ‘Irishman’ Scores 10

In a letter last fall seeking leniency from the court, Huffman said she engaged in the scheme after her daughter's dreams of going to college and pursuing an acting career were jeopardized by her low math score. Sophia Macy was unaware of her mother's actions and confronted her after it emerged, saying, "Why didn’t you believe in me?" Huffman said in her letter.

Authorities said Macy got a bump of 400 points from her earlier score on the PSAT, a practice version of the SAT. Prosecutors have not said which colleges her daughter applied to with the fraudulent SAT score. Huffman's husband, who stars in the series "Shameless," was not charged.

Huffman and Macy have another daughter, Georgia, who is 17.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Felicity HuffmanCollege Admissions Scandal
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us