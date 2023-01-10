Former Disney Stars Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega All Up for First Golden Globes

Former Disney stars Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez and Zendaya are all up for their first Golden Globes Tuesday night.

Ortega and Gomez are nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, categories. Their respective shows, "Wednesday" and "Only Murders in the Building," are up for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The duo was also seen on the red, er, gray, carpet together in a tweet from the Golden Globes.

Zendaya is nominated for her role in "Euphoria," for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

Selena Gomez famously starred in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place;" Zendaya appeared in several Disney shows and movies; and Ortega was in "Stuck in the Middle."