Fox News’ Britt McHenry Says She Has Brain Tumor, Will Undergo Surgery

The 33-year-old Fox Nation host announced she has a brain tumor on Twitter Thursday

In this file photo, Britt McHenry, a former ESPN reporter is making the transition to news on Fox and has a new show starting in October. She visits the Fox news set on August 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry said Thursday that she will undergo surgery for a brain tumor, NBC News reports.

McHenry was trying to keep the health issue relatively private, "but as usual, things are being said without my consent," she tweeted.

"I have a brain tumor. I'm with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent," McHenry tweeted. "Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

Earlier this week, McHenry, 33, who joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018, said she had an MRI for her neck and brain. "I had good & bad news today," she tweeted Tuesday, adding that she was overwhelmed by the support of friends and strangers.

