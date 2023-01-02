Fred White, Former Drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67, Brother Says

Award-winning musician Fred White, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a member of the Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire has died at the age of 67, his family says.

Fred’s brother Verdine White announced his death on Instagram Sunday.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member,” Verdine said. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven, and is now drumming with the angels.”

White, who was born in Chicago in 1955, was also well-known for his collaborations with other legendary artists, including Diana Ross.

Earth, Wind & Fire was founded by Maurice White in Chicago in 1969. Fred White joined the band soon thereafter, and was an active member until the early 1980s, according to Pitchfork.

White appeared with the band in 2000 when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The band captured six Grammy awards and four American Music Awards during their illustrious run and were part of the Kennedy Center Honors in 2019.