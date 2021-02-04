Full List: Here Are the 2021 SAG Award Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild paid tribute to Black stories and performers with ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,'' ``One Night in Miami'' and ``Da 5 Bloods'' earning top film nominations for the 27th annual SAG Awards, undoing what many saw as a snub in the Golden Globe nominations.

None of the three films earned a Golden Globe nomination in the best picture categories on Wednesday, but all of them landed spots Thursday in the top SAG Award category of best ensemble in a motion picture. The largely Korean-

language film ``Minari'' was also nominated, along with Aaron Sorkin's historical drama ``The Trial of the Chicago 7.''

On the small screen, meanwhile, Emmy darling ``Schitt's Creek'' and Netflix's ``Ozark'' and ``The Crown'' dominated the television nominations. ``The Crown'' and ``Ozark'' combined to snare seven of the 10 overall acting nominations for drama series, while PopTV's ``Schitt's Creek'' took four of the 10 slots in the comedy categories. ``The Crown'' and ``Schitt's Creek'' were the top nominees overall, earning five nods each.

The late Chadwick Boseman scored four overall nominations -- for his lead role in ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,'' his supporting role in ``Da 5 Bloods'' and as a member of the ensemble cast of both films.

Here's the complete list of nominees.

Movie Nominations

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

"Da 5 Bloods''

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''

"Minari''

"One Night in Miami''

"The Trial of the Chicago 7.''

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, ``Sound of Metal''

Chadwick Boseman, ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''

Anthony Hopkins, ``The Father''

Gary Oldman, ``Mank''

Steven Yeun, ``Minari''

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''

Amy Adams, ``Hillbilly Elegy''

Vanessa Kirby, ``Pieces of a Woman''

Frances McDormand, ``Nomadland''

Carey Mulligan, ``Promising Young Woman.''

Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman, ``Da 5 Bloods''

Sacha Baron Cohen, ``The Trial of the Chicago 7''

Daniel Kaluuya, ``Judas and the Black Messiah''

Jared Leto, ``The Little Things''

Leslie Odom Jr., ``One Night in Miami.''

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, ``Borat Subsequent Moviefilm''

Glenn Close, ``Hillbilly Elegy''

Olivia Colman, ``The Father''

Yuh-Jung Youn, ``Minari''

Helena Zengel, ``News of the World''

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

``Da 5 Bloods''

"Mulan''

``News of the World''

``The Trial of the Chicago 7''

``Wonder Woman 1984''

Television

Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series

"The Crown''

``Ozark''

``Better Call Saul''

``Lovecraft Country''

``Bridgerton''

Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, ``The Crown'

Olivia Colman, ``The Crown''

Emma Corrin, ``The Crown''

Julia Garner, ``Ozark''

Laura Linney, ``Ozark''

Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, ``Ozark''

Josh O'Connor, ``The Crown''

Sterling K. Brown, ``This is Us''

Bob Odenkirk, ``Better Call Saul''

Rege-Jean Page, ``Bridgerton''

Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series

``Schitt's Creek''

``The Flight Attendant''

``Ted Lasso''

``Dead to Me''

``The Great''

Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy, ``Schitt's Creek''

Catherine O'Hara, ``Schitt's Creek''

Christina Applegate, ``Dead to Me''

Linda Cardellini, ``Dead to Me''

Kaley Cuoco, ``The Flight Attendant''

Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, ``Schitt's Creek''

Daniel Levy, ``Schitt's Creek''

Nicholas Hoult, ``The Great''

Jason Sudeikis, ``Ted Lasso''

Ramy Youssef, ``Ramy''

Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, ``Mrs. America''

Michaela Coel, ``I May Destroy You''

Nicole Kidman, ``The Undoing''

Anya Taylor-Joy, ``The Queen's Gambit''

Kerry Washington, ``Little Fires Everywhere''

Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, ``The Queen's Gambit''

Daveed Diggs, ``Hamilton''

Hugh Grant, ``The Undoing''

Ethan Hawke, ``The Good Lord Bird''

Mark Ruffalo, ``I Know This Much is True''

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series