Broadway star Gavin Creel dies at 48

Broadway is mourning the loss of a beloved and accomplished theater performer.

Gavin Creel, known for his acclaimed stage work in "Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Hair," and "Hello Dolly!", died at the age of 48. Publicist Matt Polk said Creel died at his home in Manhattan of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma.

The actor and singer was nominated for a Tony Award for each of the aforementioned works, the latter of which finally earned him the Best Featured Actor prize in 2017. Three years earlier, he had picked up an Olivier Award for his work in "The Book of Mormon" on the West End.

Audiences raved about his work in last year's revival of "Into the Woods," which transferred to Broadway after a run at the New York City Center. Creel also performed the role of Dr. Pomatter in Sara Bareilles’ musical “Waitress” on Broadway in 2019 and on the West End in 2020.

He played Steven Kodaly in the 2016 production of "She Loves Me" at Studio 54. The following season, Creel was tapped for the role of Cornelius Hackl, opposite legends Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, in the smash 2017 revival of “Hello, Dolly!” directed by Jerry Zaks.

He also played the singing waiter Bill in the films “Eloise at the Plaza” and “Eloise at Christmastime” alongside Julie Andrews. In 2021, he was cast in Ryan Murphy’s miniseries “American Horror Stories” opposite Matt Bomer. His 2022 solo concert was filmed for the premiere episode of PBS’s "Stars Onstage at Westport Country Playhouse."

Creel had more than two decades of stage work, with a Broadway debut dating back to 2002 for "Thoroughly Modern Millie," where he played salesman Jimmy Smith.

Creel's death came only a couple of months after he received the rare cancer diagnosis. Reports of a celebration of life for his theater community will be at a date yet to be announced.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Clemens Creel, and father, James William Creel; his sisters, Heather Elise Creel and Allyson Jo Creel; and his partner, Alex Temple Ward.