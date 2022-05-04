‘General Hospital' Actor Steve Burton and Pregnant Wife Sheree Break Up After 23 Years

Steve Burton's marriage is over after 23 years.

The "General Hospital" actor confirmed he and wife Sheree Burton have ended their relationship. In an Instagram story on May 4, he wrote, "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated."

He also alleged that while Sheree is pregnant, the baby is not his. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child," he wrote. "The child is not mine." It's unclear if Sheree has a new partner.

Steve and Sheree married in 1999 and share children Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids," he said in his post, adding, "We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

Sheree, who describes herself as a nutrition and fitness coach, has not publicly commented on Steve's announcement. E! News has reached out to her for comment but has not heard back.

In recent months, Sheree has reflected on her "mistakes" in her life. "If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self?" she captioned a photo in January. "I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don't be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it's ok! You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone."

Steve, who has also appeared on "The Young and the Restless" and "The Last Castle," previously gushed about their relationship during an interview with Soaps In Depth.

"I have the greatest wife in the world," he said in 2019. "She's just an incredible mom and partner. I couldn't do any of the stuff I do without her. It's the clich of, 'Behind every man is a great woman.' She's everything."

He recently embarked on a comedy tour with co-star Bradford Anderson. Their next show is in Illinois on May 9.