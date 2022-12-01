‘General Hospital' Star Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday

Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison.

On Dec. 1, six months after his death, the "General Hospital" star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her and Jack Wagner's son on what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found deceased on June 6.

"Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner, Dec 1, 1994-June 6, 2022," Kristina tweeted, alongside a photo of herself and Harrison. "This picture was taken one year ago. It was a happy birthday. I'm so grateful beyond words he was in my life."

A spokesperson from Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office previously confirmed to E! News that Harrison was found dead around 5 a.m. on June 6 in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

After his death, Jack and Kristina — who co-starred on "General Hospital" together for over a decade and were married for 13 years until their split in 2006 — set up a Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in his honor.

Per its website, all funds donated will go to New Life House, a Southern California sober living community, to be "used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House."

As the website noted, "Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."

The message continued, "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction, and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack and Kristina. The two are also parents to son Peter Wagner, 31, who shared a touching tribute to his brother after his tragic death.