Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik

From supermodel to super mom.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents. The two welcomed their first child together and mama and baby are doing well. Malik posted about the momentous occasion on social media and confirmed the exciting news.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he tweeted on Wednesday. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, &thankful for the life we will have together x"

Fans first speculated that the couple welcomed a baby when Hadid's dad Mohamed Hadid posted a handwritten note titled "Grandpa's Heart" on Instagram Sept. 16. "In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid," he captioned the post.

Prior to giving birth, the new parents waited out the arrival of their baby in New York City. Hadid and Malik hunkered down in her beautiful Manhattan apartment.

Hadid and Malik have been together on-and-off since late 2015 and confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this year. Hadid shared it publicly in an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Gigi Hadid opens up to Jimmy Fallon about experiencing her first pregnancy in quarantine and why she sobbed uncontrollably when she received a surprise birthday cake from Buddy Valastro.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she said. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support." Being pregnant during a pandemic provided its own challenges, but the supermodel took it all in stride.

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Pics

She shared her thoughts on being pregnant during quarantine saying, "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Hadid opted to stay on the private side and keep the experience as personal as possible.

"That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening," she told V Magazine in July 2020. "And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

She also shared that she wanted to keep it as personal as possible to really enjoy the moment.

Baby on board! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child.

"I just am not rushed to do it," she explained about sharing her pregnancy on social media. "and I feel like, right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and, like, worry about having to, like, look cute or post something."

However, in early September she thankfully blessed the world with her sweet maternity photos and expressed her gratitude for all the love and support she had received throughout the journey.

"Cherishing this time," the model wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshots taken by Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango. "Appreciate all the love &well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup Thank you. I love you!"

Social media or not, the parents enjoyed some time to themselves to prep for their little one.

"Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," a source told E! News in August. "They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly, and they are closer as a couple more than ever."