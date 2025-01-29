Gisele Bündchen shares baby bump video with message on happiness

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gisele Bündchen is feeling happier than ever.

The pregnant supermodel—who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente — shared an empowering message about finding joy in life while showing off her growing baby bump.

In a video shared to Instagram Jan. 29, Bündchen compiled several clips of her showing appreciation for the world around her, including frolicking on the beach, meditating in a park, hugging a tree, standing in front of a waterfall and watching birds fly through the sky. And among the beautiful footage, the 44-year-old incorporated a sweet moment of her holding onto her pregnant belly while standing on a cliffside patio at sunset.

Accompanying the video, Bündchen — who shares kids Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex Tom Brady — offered an inspiring message.

"Happiness is an inside job," she wrote in the caption. "Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."

PHOTOS: Pregnant Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's PDA-Packed Babymoon in Costa Rica

Bündchen — who announced her pregnancy in October 2024—has been ringing in her new chapter with a lot of inner work. Earlier this month, she got candid about why looking back on her past year has been a priority for her in 2025.

“A new year is a special time to reflect on all that we have learned and what are the new things we want to create in our lives,” she wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. “We are each responsible for where we chose to focus our energy and for what we create.”

And Bündchen — who reportedly started dating Joaquim in June 2023, over a year after she finalized her divorce from Tom — hoped others would follow suit.

As she put it, “May you choose to nurture your energy in ways that fill your heart with love and compassion—for yourself and for others.”

Bündchen added, “Wishing you endless blessings and an extraordinary journey ahead."