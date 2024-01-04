‘Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist marry on live TV. Read their vows

Everything's coming up roses for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

"The Golden Bachelor" couple tied the knot during the live televised ceremony "The Golden Wedding" on Jan. 4.

In her vows, Nist praised him as the "most wonderful, kind, sensitive" person.

"We laugh until we cry. We face many challenges, including a near-death experience on the California freeway," she shared. "I promise to be your calm in the storm... but most of all to have fun for the rest of the days we have left on this earth."

Turner then gave his vows to his bride, saying, "I know I've found a full partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us."

"I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on earth," the 72-year-old continued. "I promise to choose you every day as the one I love and never take your heart for granted. I promise to shout the 'I love yous' by day and whisper them softly at night."

The theme for the big day, as Nist previously shared with E! News, was a "beautiful, gorgeous garden look" and featured flowers in pale pinks, cream and white as well as touches of gold as a nod to their journey. In addition to taking Bachelor Nation fans along for the ride, the couple included their "Golden Bachelor" family and had Susan Noles, who also appeared on Gerry's season, officiate.

More Bachelor Nation stars—including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tayshia Adams, Michelle Young, Raven Gates, Wells Adams and Trista Sutter—played part in the day by attending the wedding.

For the rest of the wedding roles, Turner and Nist turned to their actual families and had their children and grandchildren take on duties—including her grandson Henry serving as ring bearer.

"It's a lot of people," the financial service professional previously told E! News about their loved ones taking part in the nuptials. "We want everybody involved because we love family."

The wedding comes a little more than a month after fans watched Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, get engaged on the first-ever season of "The Golden Bachelor." The show followed the retired restaurateur's search for a second chance at love six years after the death of his high school sweetheart Toni.

Experience with grief was one of the many things Turner and Nist—whose husband Billy passed away in 2014—bonded over during their blossoming romance. And as the reality stars prepared to say "I do" this time around, they reflected on how tying the knot now felt different from when they each wed in 1972.

"The first thing that comes to mind is how important honesty is with each other," Turner told E!. "When you're younger…you have a lot of priorities about children and earning a living and all those things. With us now, all we have to do is, if we feel like we're in a rough patch, look at each other, be honest and start talking—have the communication."

Nist agreed. "It's such a different set of priorities," she said. "Gerry's right. We know that we have to enjoy life. We don't know how much time we have left, and we want to enjoy every single second. So, it's all about that—enjoying life."