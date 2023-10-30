Goldie Hawn says aliens may have touched her face in an out-of-this -world encounter

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Forget out-of-towners, Goldie Hawn says she's met out-of-worlders.

The 77-year-old recently revealed that she may have had an encounter with extra-terrestrials in her early 20s. At the time, she was sleeping in a friend's car while working as a dancer in California.

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear," Hawn remembered, per TODAY, during the Oct. 23 episode of Apple Fitness+'s "Time to Walk." "It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads."

The "Overboard" actress described the aliens as being "silver" with a "slash for a mouth" and a "tiny little nose." In fact, she said she saw them engage in an animated conversation.

"They were pointing at me," Hawn continued. "Pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject and they were droning. I could not move, I was paralyzed."

But, despite thinking in the moment that she'd "made contact with outer space," the "First Wives Club" actress largely dismissed the memory as a dream. At least, until she found books featuring others sharing similar stories of encounters with aliens or experiences with UFOs.

And in fact, it was a conversation she had with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign many years later, that triggered more details about Hawn's encounter.

"Suddenly I remembered something," she explained. "They touched my face and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."

For Hawn, the memory stands as a reminder about life itself.

"We can never ever lose our wonder," she said. "It's just no fun. It's really an important aspect of being an adventurer, where nothing is impossible."

And one adventure in her own life? Her relationship with longtime partner Kurt Russell. Though the pair — who share son Wyatt Russell in addition to Hawn's children Oliver and Kate Hudson from a previous marriage — have been together since 1983, they have no plans on an official union.

"Why should we get married?" the "Death Becomes Her" actress said to CNN's Chris Wallace in July. "How many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

Instead, never marrying has been a cornerstone of the couple's relationship.

Hawn added, "Ultimately, staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold onto yourself and you can actually have that feeling."