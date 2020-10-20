Gwen and Blake Engaged? Gwen Stefani Responds to Most-Googled Questions About Her

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong, but are they about to go stronger?

The “Hollaback Girl” singer, who’s been dating the country star since 2015, spoke out about the state of their relationship during an appearance on "TODAY" Monday.

"TODAY" co-anchor Hoda Kotb said she Googled "Gwen and Blake" just to see what came up and found: “Gwen and Blake song,” “Gwen and Blake married,” “Gwen and Blake engaged” and “Gwen and Blake call off wedding.”

“So, what’s happening with the wedding?” Hoda asked.

“Oh, that’s a really good question," Stefani, 51, said laughing. "Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Carson Daly then pointed out the A-list couple is often the subject of tabloid fodder.

“Every time I’m at the market and I see one of those headlines, I take a picture of it," he told the singer. "And I always send it to Blake, and I’m just like, ‘Gosh, the stuff that they write about you guys is unbelievable.’”

Shelton and Stefani, who are no strangers to having people think they’re already married, have never publicly confirmed an engagement, despite years of rumors, but their relationship seems as solid as ever, even during the pandemic.

"It's been pretty magical for Blake and I and the kids because we don't ever have that much solid time together," the mom of three said in a clip released by "The Voice" last month.

While there is no news on any nuptials, the couple will grace TV screens again Monday night when they return as coaches for the 19th season premiere of “The Voice.”

Production on the long-running show had to be modified due to the coronavirus, but Stefani said it was still business as usual.

“It was actually not as weird as I thought," she said Monday on "TODAY." "I think everybody felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could actually work. And I thought that it felt unusually normal.

“I think it felt a little bit more, like the reality part of it, felt even more real because there wasn’t a lot of people around. It felt like it was just us, so you didn’t feel the audience or the cameras or anything. It felt just super natural.”

Stefani is also basking in the glow of the 25th anniversary of the No Doubt album “Tragic Kingdom,” which came out Oct. 10, 1995, and first put her in the spotlight.

"It was just such an innocent moment for me," she said about the album. "I didn't even know I could write songs, so it was me discovering me and being able to figure out what my purpose is and be able to contribute."

“That record kind of put me on the map as far as having a life, and I’m just so grateful,” she added.

