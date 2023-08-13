Gwen Stefani's son Kingston Rossdale makes live music debut at Blake Shelton's bar

Kingston Rossdale is following in his famous parents—and famous stepdad's—musical footsteps.

On Aug. 11, Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's eldest son, 17, gave a surprise performance at his stepfather Blake Shelton's bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Okla., marking the teen's live music debut.

Shelton had performed a free acoustic show at the venue and introduced his stepson to the crowd as a special guest. "I've very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever," the Voice alum said, as seen in a fan's video. "This guy's an artist, he's the real deal and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first ever public performance."

Shelton continued, "His music is rock so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17 years old, everybody. Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody!"

Wearing a long gray T-shirt and blue jeans, the teen then stepped out onstage to sing a couple of rock ballads—reminiscent of the grunge style of his dad's band Bush—while accompanied by a guitarist and a keyboardist. At the end of his set, he and Shelton exchanged a big hug.

Stefani also attended the show and performed onstage with her husband. She and Gavin Rossdale, who split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, are also parents to sons Zuma Rossdale, 14, and Apollo Rossdale, 9. Stefani and Shelton married on his Oklahoma ranch in 2021, seven years after meeting as coaches on "The Voice" in 2014.

"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," Shelton said at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar, about becoming a stepdad. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

