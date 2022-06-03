Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have a high school graduate on their hands.

On June 2, the "Iron Man" actress shared a sweet selfie on her Instagram Stories with her ex-husband and their 18-year-old daughter, Apple, who posed with her parents in her green graduation gown. Gwyneth captioned the image, "Congratulations to all of the graduates, especially @applemartin."

Paltrow and the Coldplay musician welcomed Apple in 2004. The pair also share a 16-year-old son, Moses, who they welcomed two years later. Martin and the actress split in 2014 and she is now married to director Brad Falchuk, while her ex-husband is dating "Fifty Shades" actress Dakota Johnson.

Last month, Paltrow celebrated Apple turning 18 with a touching tribute on Instagram.

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning," the Academy Award winner wrote alongside a photo of her daughter in a white dress. "I could not be more proud of the woman you are."

"You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she continued. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

Paltrow added, "Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you."