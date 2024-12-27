Hallmark star John Reardon reveals he had tonsil cancer: ‘Has been a long road.'

John Reardon has revealed that he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The Canadian actor, 49, has starred in Citytv's “Hudson & Rex" since 2019, and is also known for his roles in Hallmark Christmas films such as “Believe in Christmas,” which premiered last month.

Reardon shared the update on his health on Tuesday on Instagram. On Dec. 24, Reardon posted two photos with a caption revealing his tonsil cancer diagnosis and thanking his loved ones for their support during his recovery.

The first photo shows Reardon on a night out; the second photo shows Reardon sitting in a hospital bed wearing a mask, with his eyes closed.

"Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer. Has been a long road between these two pictures," he wrote in the caption.

The Hallmark star wrote that "the difference between the two photos "is from the love and support I received from my people in my life" and went on to thank his wife and children.

"My amazing partner @officialmeghanory for taking on our whole world to help me get better. My brave kids who inspired me."

Reardon is married to Canadian actor Meghan Ory, 42, with whom he co-starred in the 2024 Hallmark movie “Believe in Christmas.” The couple has been married since 2008 and share three young children.

In the Instagram post, Reardon goes on to praise other family members and loved ones for caring for him while he recovered from tonsil cancer.

"My Dad who took me for a walk everyday even when it was hard for me to get out of bed — and I’m sure hard for him to see his son in pain. My Mom @ocean__cottage who made me soups and ginger honey tea and green juices so I could get calories into my body. My sister and brother @dr_laura_reardon @marcreardon81 who helped with the kids and the challenges of life when I couldn’t."

The actor also thanked his in-laws, nanny, and neighbors for sending the family food, love, support, and kind words during his cancer journey.

"Also all the amazing doctors, nurses, technicians, hospital workers, psychologists you are all my heroes and I thank you from the bottom of my heart," Reardon wrote.

Tonsil cancer is a type of oropharyngeal cancer which develops in the tonsils, two oval-shaped masses of lymphatic tissue at the back of the throat which help the immune system fight off germs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Tonsil cancer occurs when healthy cells mutate and become cancerous cells, which can grow into tumors, per the Cleveland Clinic. Experts aren't exactly sure why this happens, but the main risk factor for tonsil cancer is human papillomavirus. Other risk factors include tobacco use, heavy alcohol consumption and a weakened immune system.

Oropharyngeal cancer, which affects the middle section of the throat, is a relatively rare type of cancer in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024, about 58,450 people in the U.S. will develop a type of oropharyngeal or oral cavity cancer, including tonsil cancer.

Most cases of tonsil cancer are diagnosed in people over the age of 55, according to the ACS. Tonsil cancer treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

Reardon did not share details about his treatment.

The actor ended his health update in the caption with a message for his followers: "Kindness is an under appreciated quality in people. We should never under value it. Celebrate it and distribute it as much as possible. It is free and life changing. Happy Holidays."

