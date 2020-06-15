If the name Hanna Jaff sounds familiar to you, it may be because of her participation in the reality show "Made in Mexico" or perhaps it's from one of the many important positions she's held in her 33 years. This Latina has a resume that exceeds the standard and will soon add the title Lady Hanna, Baroness of Teynham to her extensive list of roles.

This is all due to her impending marriage to Henry Roper-Curzon, 33, best known by his nickname Harry, that will take place at the end of this year. This comes just months since Harry, the protagonist in a love story worthy of a fairytale, got down on one knee before Hanna in the Swiss Alps on January 2. But who is Hanna, the Mexican-American that has stolen the heart of the "other Harry" of the British Royals? Here we tell you everything you need to know about the philanthropist and activist that has her own royal lineage.

Hanna was born in San Diego, California, in 1986, and has Kurdish-Mexican blood. The young lady was raised in Tijuana with her mother's family and has studied in some of the best and most prestigious universities in the world including Harvard University, Columbia University and The Sorbonne in Paris.

Since then, she's worked hard towards her goals in every stage of her life; her adolescence, her twenties, and now her thirties. Among her extensive list of dream careers, she's been: a fashion designer for a charity fashion line, politician for six years, television personality, human rights activist, founder of the Jaff Foundation for Education, author of three books, speaker for TED Talks, and now soon-to-be Lady Hanna, Baroness of Teynham.

In the Summer of 2019, Hanna met Harry through a mutual friend. Harry had mentioned to that friend that he'd be interested in meeting an intelligent and beautiful Latina. The friend knew of the perfect person and showed Harry an Instagram photo of Hanna. Harry, who is Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York's cousin, wanted to meet her but Hanna was not in England at that time.

According to Hanna in a conversation with Telemundo, the two coincided at an art exhibition in England thanks to that friend and the two smiled at each other from afar at the first instance. But Hanna first went to look for the friend who organized the meeting. Harry, the romantic that he is, approached them as they looked at a painting.

"It's beautiful right?" she asked the coveted bachelor.

It was then that the friend introduced them and some weeks later, after many dates, their status as a couple was cemented.

The couple spent Christmases in Mexico and San Diego and in January 2020 they traveled to Gstaad in the Swiss Alps where Harry, in front of family and friends, asked her to marry him.

Harry is heir to the title Lord 22nd Baron of Teynham and Pylewell Park, and is related to the princes Harry and William. At the same, Hanna also has an impressive genealogy and is a descendant of Pasha's and Vizier's of the Ottoman and Persian Empire by her father's side, according to Hanna. Also notably, her relatives on her father's side of the family own the North Bank of Iraq, the largest private bank in the country.

The couple will begin the wedding celebrations at Westminster Palace at the home of Harry's ancestors at Plyewell Park in England in November. Following that will be a religious ceremony and three-day event in Mexico City in December. After the wedding, Harry and Hanna will live in England but plan to regularly travel to San Diego and Mexico.

