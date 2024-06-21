Celebrity News

‘Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wily dead at 56

"Hawaii Five-0" actor Taylor Wily, who portrayed Kamekona on the series, died at the age of 56, creator Peter M. Lenkov confirmed.

Taylor Wily
The "Hawaii Five-0" family has lost one of its own.

Actor Taylor Wily, who starred as Kamekona on the former CBS series, passed away at the age of 56, the show's creator Peter M. Lenkov confirmed on Instagram June 20.

"I am devastated," Lenkov captioned a photo with Wily. "Heartbroken. I'll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now."

In a follow up Instagram post, the producer recalled meeting Wily, who appeared on all 10 seasons of the series, before production on the reboot of the original show began in 2010.

"T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition," he wrote. "You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother."

"PS: when we spoke last week, we laughed at how right you were from Day 1," Lenkov continued. "Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together."

In response to Lenkov's tributes to Wily, many fans and fellow stars, including fellow "Magnum P.I." and "Hawaii Five-O" actor Zachary Knighton, sent their condolences.

"Nicest guy ever RIP," he commented, while producer Trey Callaway wrote that Wily's memory "will indeed remain a blessing to millions."

Local Hawaii outlet KITV also paid tribute to the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star June 20 and sent love to his wife Halona Wily and their children.

The former sumo wrestler and MMA fighter's cause of death has not been made public at this time.

