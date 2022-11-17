Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

And baby makes four!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have just welcomed their second child, a baby boy, to the world.

Montag delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Nov. 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz., the couple's rep confirms to E! News. Per the rep, Montag and her newborn are happy and healthy.

She shared video of herself in the car on Nov. 17, saying, "This is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke." She added that the "contractions are just nonstop now."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The family's new addition means their 5-year-old son Gunner is officially a big brother.

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting in June, later sharing they were having a baby boy. That same month, Montag posted a Father's Day message to Pratt on Instagram, writing, "Our kids are so blessed to have such an amazing authentic, strong, funny, smart, and loving dad. So excited we get to have another baby! Love you Pratt Daddy."

The reality stars have been open about their difficulty expanding their family, confirming to E! News earlier this year that they'd been trying to have another baby since December 2020.

Last year, Montag shared in a YouTube video that she'd had a hysteroscopic polypectomy to remove non-cancerous polyps in her uterus, noting, "I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

"The Hills" alums kept fans updated on their journey, with Montag reflecting on their long road in a January 2022 Instagram post. "So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another," she wrote. "I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle."

The "Celebrity Big Brother" alum previously spoke about her and Pratt's decision to have another child, sharing with E! News how the pandemic played into their timing.

"Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society," Montag said last year. "At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."

And now he's finally here!

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting baby No. 2. The former reality star couple announced the exciting baby news with US Weekly, revealing that Heidi is due in December and the pair couldn’t be more thrilled for their son, Gunner, to be a big brother.