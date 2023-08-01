Here's what Sofía Vergara requested in response to Joe Manganiello's divorce filing

Sofía Vergara wants to confirm the modern terms of her split from Joe Manganiello.

Nearly two weeks after the Magic Mike star officially filed for divorce from the "Modern Family" star after seven years of marriage, Vergara has legally responded.

The actress, 51, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split according to court documents obtained by People, and is asking the court to assert the prenup that was put in place when they wed, affirming that her personal assets including jewelry and artwork, as well as all earnings stemming from before and during their marriage remain hers.

Additionally, the "America's Got Talent" judge — who is mom to son Manolo, 31, from a previous relationship—is also asking that all community property be split up amongst the pair in accordance with the prenup, per court docs obtained by "Entertainment Tonight."

The date of their separation is listed as July 2, per the outlet, and she and Manganiello will be responsible for paying their own lawyer fees.

The "True Blood" alum, 46, listed similar terms in his divorce filing on July 19.

E! News has reached out to reps for Vergara and Manganiello but hasn't heard back.

The response comes weeks after the former couple announced their split in a joint statement.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they told Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."