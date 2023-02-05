The Grammys are on Sunday and while not everyone will take home a golden gramophone, all of the nominees will take home a gift bag full of swag.

Lash Fary, co-founder of LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, has curated the Grammy gift lounge and the swag bags for over 20 years, including the 65th show on Feb. 5.

This year's official Grammy's gift bag is actually a suitcase and its contents are valued at over $60,000. It is given on behalf of the Recording Academy to the artists and includes items ranging from a yet-to-be-released robot dog to a voucher for $10,000 worth of "esthetic treatments."

In terms of who receives a gift bag, Fary says it doesn't matter if someone wins or loses. Everyone takes home the same thing.

"If you go home cause you lost to Beyoncé or Lizzo or whoever ends up winning, you still get some fabulous swag," Fary says.

This year, 150 people will roll their suitcases with 75 unique gifts and experiences out of the Crypto Arena.

Here are a few highlights of what's included:

Not all of the gifts fit in the suitcase. Artists who stop by the gift lounge will also take home a Bugaboo Fox 3 stroller valued at over $1,000. As an added bonus, Bugaboo will donate a stroller to a family in need through the organization Baby2Baby for every celebrity that they give one to in the lounge.

In addition to the recognizable brand names, Fary made it a point to include Black and Asian companies like Kaleidoscope haircare and Miage skincare as well as small companies just breaking into the U.S. market.

"I'd say at least half of the brands we work with are small businesses," Fary says.

Looking back at past Grammy gifts bags, Fary says some memorable gifts have been electric skateboards, Keurig coffee machines (15 years ago when no one had heard of them), LASIK eye surgery, of which Fary has personally benefited, and skincare products like Serucell recovery serum.

The swag bags are completely free for the artists. "The only thing they have to do is unpack it," Fary says. They do have to pay taxes on the gift bags and claim them as a business gift but most of the artists are unfazed by that detail.

Fary shared a comment from his friend Jennifer Love Hewitt when she was asked about whether she would accept an Emmys gift bag, knowing she would have to pay taxes on it.

Fary says she responded, "I love gift bags and I can afford to pay my taxes."

"For these folks, taxation is a pretty irrelevant issue," Fary says.

What can artists hope to see in a future swag bag? Fary says he would love to give out a car but especially an electric vehicle.

