Hollywood Comes to ‘Downton Abbey' In Compelling New Trailer

The latest "Downton Abbey" film promises visitors from Hollywood and an exciting trip to the South of France. See what's to come for the Crawleys in the new trailer here

By Alyssa Ray

A new era has come to "Downton Abbey," and with it comes the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Focus Features released an all-new trailer for the highly anticipated Downton Abbey sequel film. And it seems that the Crawley family and their employees will be kept very busy in this latest chapter, as Downton Abbey: A New Era includes a trip to the South of France and visitors from the entertainment industry.

Specifically, the oh-so-dashing Hugh Dancy joins the returning cast--which includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith and more stars--as Mr. Barber, a movie producer and director interested in making a film at the Crawleys' impressive estate.

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Carson (Carter), the Crawleys' tradition-loving former butler, is shocked by this request, asking in disbelief, "A moving picture at Downton?"

And even though Lord Grantham (Bonneville) thinks the film is "a horrible idea," it appears that the Earl is overruled. Not only is a glamorous actress seen arriving at Downton Abbey, but Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) is spotted accidentally interrupting a scene Mr. Barber is shooting.

"The modern world comes to Downton," Lady Grantham (McGovern) gleefully states.

Harry Hadden-Paton stars as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

The moving picture isn't the only thing to have captured Lord Grantham's attention, as his beloved mother, Violet, the Dowager Countess (Smith) reveals that she has come into possession of a villa.

"What villa?" a surprised Mary (Dockery) asks her grandmother.

Violet explains that she inherited the estate from a former suitor, prompting Mary to inquire why she didn't turn down the inheritance. The Dowager Countess' answer? "Do I look as if I'd turn down a villa in the South of France?"

Fair point, m'lady. Fair point.

Still, to uncover the truth behind this surprise gift, the Crawleys travel to France to see the estate and learn more about their matriarch's past.

Ready to discover the mystery, picture the possibilities and experience a new era? Then be sure to watch the new trailer for Downton Abbey's second film above.

Downton Abbey: A New Era premieres in theaters on May 20.

(Focus Features and E! News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

