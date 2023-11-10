How Taylor Swift is making Grammys history with ‘Midnights'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is in her history-making era.

The singer added to her ever-growing list of award show nominations on Nov. 10, scoring six for the 2024 Grammys.

This time around, the 33-year-old was recognized for her 2022 album "Midnights," earning nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, Swift and pal Ice Spice also picked up a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their collaboration of the "Karma" remix.

Swift's Midnights track "Anti-Hero" was also nominated in several categories, including Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

In fact, the Song of the Year recognition makes Swift the most nominated artist in category ever with seven. (She was previously tied with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.)

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Swift is making history with her Album of the Year nomination, her sixth nod in the category.

Swift was previously nominated in the category for her albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "Folklore" and "Evermore."

She picked up her first win in the category at the 2009 Grammys for "Fearless," before winning again in 2015 for her album "1989." Most recently, Swift won Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys for her beloved album "Folklore," which made her the first female artist to win the category three times.

And while she's currently tied with legends Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder for the artist with most Album of the Year wins, she could make history at the 2024 Grammys. If she's victorious in the category, Swift would become the first ever artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Meanwhile, Swift is already making history with her Album of the Year nomination, officially tying Barbra Streisand as the female artist with most Album of the Year nominations. (Streisand received Album of the Year nods for "The Barbra Streisand Album," "People," "My Name Is Barbra," "Color Me Barbra," "Guilty" and "The Broadway Album.")