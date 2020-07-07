How to Score National Ice Cream Month Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Carvel and More

Looking for an excuse to treat yourself right now? July is National Ice Cream Month and ice cream shops across the country are churning out special deals to satisfy anyone with a craving for something cool and creamy.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan (who actually loved jelly beans) designated July as National Ice Cream Month and declared that the third Sunday of the month would be National Ice Cream Day, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

In the official proclamation, Reagan stated, "Ice cream is a nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over 90% of the people in the United States," and encouraged Americans to celebrate throughout July with "appropriate ceremonies and activities."

Although the proclamation was initially meant to apply just to 1984, the tradition of celebrating eating ice cream every July has been carried on by ice cream manufacturers for decades ever since.

Whether you've got a hankering for Philadelphia-style ice cream, frozen yogurt or just an old fashioned cup of vanilla, here's the scoop on where to find the best deals on ice cream this summer.

Alden's Ice Cream

Alden's Ice Cream is an organic ice cream company that offers a wide variety of both dairy and dairy-free options. Alden's Ice Cream is sold at over 10,000 grocery stores across the U.S., including Costco, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Aldi and more. To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Alden's is offering a coupon for $1 off of any Alden's Organic item at a retail location. The offer is valid through the entire month of July.

Baskin Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, one of the country's most popular ice cream chains, has created over 1,300 ice cream flavors since its first shop opened in 1945. When you download the Baskin-Robbins app, you can get a free, regular-sized scoop of ice cream when you make your first in-store purchase. On July 19, National Ice Cream Day, you can score a free regular scoop of ice cream by using the code "BASKINSCOOP" when you place an order worth at least $15 through DoorDash.

Carvel

Carvel, known for its ice cream cakes and soft serve, has over 400 locations in more than 20 states. Every Wednesday this year, customers can buy one sundae and get another one free (a $6 value) at all participating Carvel locations.

Coconut Bliss

Coconut Bliss' plant-based ice cream products are organic and dairy free. Its ice cream can be found at retailers across the country including Whole Foods, Sprouts Markets and Fred Meyer. Use Coconut Bliss' special discount code "BLISSDAY15" to receive 15% off any online orders of four of more items. Orders must be placed between July 17 and July 19. The company is also planning a separate giveaway via Coconut Bliss' Instagram account on July 19 to give one lucky winner a year's supply of ice cream.

Dippin' Dots

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Dippin' Dots is giving away a year's supply of the ever-popular theme park treat. To enter, follow Dippin' Dots on Instagram and tag three friends in the comments section of the brand's giveaway post by Sunday, July 12. The winner will be announced on National Ice Cream Day.

Friendly's

Friendly's, known for its diner-style dishes and 22 ice cream flavors, has 153 locations across the country. Friendly's turns 85 on July 18 and will be celebrating all weekend long with 85-cent cones (which usually retail for almost $4). The deal is only being offered for customers who belong to the chain's BFF club, which is free to join.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

🚨 NEW FLAVOR ALERT 🚨



Punchy lemon, shortbread crumbles, and coconut flakes—all wound throughout our change-your-life lush coconut cream. Lemon lovers, this one's for you.



Lemon Bar is now available by the pint in shops and online! 👉 https://t.co/CRZsWJn1WX pic.twitter.com/kSiaTeqjOe — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) June 18, 2020

This artisanal ice cream company with over 40 branded scoop shops across the country is currently offering free delivery on online orders of four or more pints through its website. However, you need to be within 5 miles of a scoop shop to score this deal.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's is a family owned and operated chain of convenience stores and gas stations across New York and Vermont with over 335 locations. On National Ice Cream Day, Stewart's customers will be able to make their own sundaes for just $1.99, a $2 value.

Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery specializes in serving homemade ice cream and has over 300 locations across the globe. The creamery is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a special deal: Buy two pre-packed ice cream quarts and get one free. Stop by any participating Marble Slab Creamery Monday through Friday throughout the month of July to claim the deal.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: