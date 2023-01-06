How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes on TV and Online

The Golden Globes are coming back to television.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will air the 80th annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10, marking the award show's onscreen return after being taken off-air last year following criticism regarding the organization's lack of diversity and voting practices.

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes will be one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year, particularly as a precursor to Oscars nominations.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This year's ceremony will see Ana De Armas, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Cate Blanchett and Olivia Colman up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama. Meanwhile, the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series-Drama category is talent-packed, with Jeff Bridges, Kevin Costner, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott vying for the top prize.

Keep scrolling to learn more about where and watch to watch the 2023 Golden Globes, as well as who else is nominated and who will be presenting that night.

When Are the Golden Globes and What Time Do They Start?

The Golden Globes will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How Do You Watch the Golden Globes?

The awards show will air on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

Where Are the Golden Globes Being Held?

The 2023 Golden Globes will be held at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Who Is Presenting at the Golden Globes This Year?

The HFPA announced the first wave of presenters on Jan. 3, which featured Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino, Ana De Armas and more.

Who Are the 2023 Golden Globe Nominees?

On the film side, Irish black comedy "Banshees of Inisherin" leads the pack with the most nominations at eight nods. Close behind was "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which earned six nominations.

Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" led the television side with five nods, though "The White Lotus," "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "The Crown," "Pam & Tommy" and "Only Murders in the Building" followed closely behind with four nominations each.

Actors looking to nab their first Golden Globe include Emma D'Arcy, Imelda Staunton, Austin Butler, Jeremy Pope and Amanda Seyfried.

Click here to see all of this year's nominees.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)