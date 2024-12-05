How Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated daughter Vivian's birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gisele Bündchen and ex Tom Brady are celebrating Vivian Brady reaching the endzone of another year.

The pregnant supermodel and former New England Patriots quarterback — who divorced in 2022 following 13 years of marriage — rang in their daughter's 12th birthday with adorable tributes on social media.

For Brady's part, the NFL Hall of Famer — who also shares son Benjamin Brady, 14, with Bundchen, as well as son Jack Brady, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan — gave a special shout to his "forever baby girl" alongside a carousel of images, including one snap of the two posing together in front of the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Olympics.

"Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life," Brady continued in his Dec. 5 Instagram post. "Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your daddy smile. You light up my life!"

He added, "Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!!!"

And Bündchen — who is currently expecting a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente — paid tribute with her own series of photos showing her and Vivian basking in the sun on the beach, riding horses and enjoying a sweet embrace at sunset. Atop the trio of Dec. 5 Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my ray of sunshine."

"You are the best daughter a mom could ever ask for," the 44-year-old continued, "and I'm so blessed to be your mama!"

Of course, her daughter isn't the only one hitting new milestones in the family. Bündchen recently showed off her bumpin' baby belly while hitting the beach with Valente amid their babymoon in Costa Rica.

And as for how Bündchen and Brady feel about their kids coming into their own? As long as they maintain their family's values, Tom's happy to watch them gain more independence.

"I'm trying to raise them — we all are, myself and their mom — in a very loving way toward one another," Brady told E! News last year, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective."

