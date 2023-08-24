Howie Mandel jokes Sofía Vergara is ‘in the market' amid her divorce

Break out the buzzer.

Howie Mandel decided to shine the spotlight on Sofía Vergara's relationship status during a recent episode of "America's Got Talent."

It all happened on Aug. 22 when 12-year-old competitor Brynn Cummings performed a magic and ventriloquism act in which she asked fellow judge Heidi Klum to help her puppet find an eligible bachelor. But after the performance, Mandel told Cummings she should have picked Vergara — who is going through a divorce from her husband, Joe Manganiello — to assist with the routine instead of Klum, who is married to Tom Kaulitz.

"If I have one word of advice," he said, "if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía 'cause she's in the market right now."

While Vergara laughed off Mandel's comment — exclaiming "yes" as she threw her hands in the air — host Terry Crews tried to change the subject.

"No," he replied. "No, we are not doing that here."

The moment comes a little more than a month after Vergara and Manganiello announced the end of their seven-year marriage and proceeded to file for divorce. In a copy of the July 19 filing obtained by E! News, the "Magic Mike" actor listed July 2 as their date of separation and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Vergara included the same reason for the breakup in her filing, according to documents obtained by People.

And as the "Modern Family" actress has been moving on, she's been spending time with her friends — such as by going on getaways with her pals and attending Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles. And of course, her former costar Julie Bowen is there for her, too.

"Everything she does, she does with grace," Bowen told E! News Aug. 18. "And she rises above, and she just goes forward. She's warm, and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don't need one."

