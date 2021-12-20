Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dead at 53

Fans are mourning the loss of Il Divo singer Carlos Marín.

In a Dec. 19 Instagram post, surviving group members Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard and David Miller announced that Marín died at the age of 53. His cause of death was not revealed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," they wrote. "He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love -- David, Sebastien and Urs."

News of Marín's passing comes days after the group confirmed on Twitter that he had been hospitalized. While the artists did not reveal the reason for the hospitalization, El País reported that the group's record company, Universal Music, confirmed to the outlet that Marín had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Manchester Royal Hospital in England, intubated and placed into a medically induced coma.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital," Il Divo's official Twitter account stated on Dec.16. "We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."

Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery. — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 16, 2021

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021

On Dec. 18, the group thanked their fans for their "prayers and well wishes for our dear Carlos during this time."

Earlier that month, Il Divo announced that several of its shows in the U.K. had been postponed due to illness. On Dec. 10, the group shared that "the remaining dates for Il Divo's December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022."

According to his bio on Il Divo's website, Marín was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany in 1968 and was raised in Mörfelden-Walldorf before moving to Madrid, Spain at the age of 12. He released his first album, "The Little Caruso," at age 8, the bio continued, and went on to study piano and solfège at The Superior Conservatory of Madrid.

At age 19, the bio added, Marín won the TV contest Gente Joven and continued to sing in several other television programs and competitions. Over the course of his career, Marín performed in a number of operas, concerts and musicals and provided his voice for a few animated films.

Simon Cowell discovered Il Divo in 2003 and the group made its debut in 2004. According to the website, Il Divo, who received praise for the artists' combinations of opera and pop, has sold more than 30 million records.

After news of Marín's passing broke, Cowell took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. "I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now," he wrote. "I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."