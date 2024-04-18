Art and Culture

‘Imagine Van Gogh' immersive experience returning to Boston

Tickets for the show's return, beginning June 21, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Inside the "Imagine Van Gogh" immersive exhibit that's coming to Boston in June 2024.
Handout

A popular immersive Van Gogh painting exhibit is returning to Boston this summer.

"Imagine Van Gogh" lets fans of the legendary painter walk through more than 200 of his works at the SoWa Power Station by projecting them on the walls while classical music plays in the South End events space.

The show previously ran at the same location for three months in the winter of 2021. It was one of two immersive Van Gogh shows that visited Boston at the time, along with "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience."

Tickets for the show's return, beginning June 21, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at imaginevangogh.com. Ticket prices weren't immediately available.

