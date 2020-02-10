In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars

Highlights from the 92nd Academy Awards

Janelle Monae performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
Janelle Monae, left, and Billy Porter perform onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Steve Martin and Chris Rock (R) speak onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
Regina King, left, presents Brad Pitt with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Screenwriter Han Jin-won (R) and director Bong Joon-ho accepts the award for Best Original Screenplay for “Parasite” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
Idina Menzel and Elsa voice actresses perform onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
(L-R) Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Marriage Story” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
Eminem performs “Lose Yourself” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Bong Joon Ho accepts the award for best director for “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020.
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Actor In A Leading Role award for ‘Joker’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Renée Zellweger accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Judy’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
“Parasite” cast and crew accept the award for Best Picture for “Parasite” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.

