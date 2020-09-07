Influencer Ethan Is Supreme Dead at 17: Tana Mongeau, Manny MUA and More Pay Tribute

The beauty community is mourning the loss of Ethan Peters, who was best known as Ethan Is Supreme online. He was 17 years old.

Many of the influencer's friends and colleagues took to social media to share their heartache surrounding his death. At this time, it's unclear the timing of his passing and what caused his death. E! News has reached out to the beauty guru's rep.

According to Ava Louise, who was Peters' best friend, the makeup artist was allegedly struggling with addiction.

"My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you'd want me to say to the Internet rn but I'm to heartbroken to say it. Rip."

"Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared," she continued. "I just wish I f------ tried harder."

In the following tweet, Louise said she wished she could go back in time and listen to Peters when he told her "he wanted help."

"Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age," Louise shared, "He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He's a good f------ person. He didn't deserve to die."

"I am so lucky to have known you you gave me so much and helped me so much. You were a real friend who wanted me to win," she concluded.

Others in the beauty space and YouTube community spoke out about Peters' passing.

"rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age," Manny MUA expressed on Twitter. "i know he's made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss."

Influencer Grace Anne Auten shared on Instagram, "I love you. I can't believe I have to say goodbye so soon. We just talked a couple days ago, when you sent me a video of the disposables that had just come in from your visit here. F--k. I f--king hate it here. I wish I could say more..but there just aren't any words. I love you. I believe you're still here for me."

Tana Mongeau posted a tribute to Peters on her Instagram Stories and uploaded a throwback image of her with the star. "the caption," she wrote with a sad-face emoji. "Rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if you need anything reach out please."

Cole Carrigan also honored Peters with an Instagram message.

"I know we haven't been the closest recently but during times like this it doesn't matter," Cole began. "You have inspired me with your makeup looks ever since I first started makeup, you were my first real friend in this messed up industry when I was nothing and treated me equal. u were my first collab I ever did and I felt so cool that you wanted to do it with me. the beauty community lost an extremely talented soul today and may you rest easy.

"My prayers go out to his family and closest friends, please dont hesitate to reach out if anything is needed. love you Ethan."

At this time, there are no updates on Peters' social media accounts regarding his passing.