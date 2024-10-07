Influencer Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren while driving on livestream

Internet personality Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren during a livestream this weekend after appearing to look at his phone while driving in the rain.

A YouTuber with nearly 15 million subscribers, Doherty, 20, is known online for his controversial prank videos and wealth flaunting. He streamed the crash on Kick, where his channel was banned following the incident.

A clip of the stream that circulated online appeared to show Doherty seemingly speeding on a wet highway while glancing down at the phone in his hand, before exclaiming “No, no, no!” as he lost control of his car and veered into a guardrail.

Doherty also shared clips of the aftermath, including a video of him screaming for help inside the vehicle immediately after the crash. In the video, he asked one of his rescuers to hold the camera for him as a group of bystanders dragged him out of the window.

Crashed my McLaren… glad we’re both ok🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rn3u961Rqp — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 5, 2024

Viewers quickly criticized the streamer for appearing to be more concerned about his totaled McLaren than his cameraman in the passenger seat, who appeared to still be inside the car clutching his arm and bleeding from the head.

Doherty also shared a clip of the two sitting in a hospital room, where his cameraman was getting stitches on his head. Some online noted, however, that he did not re-upload the full footage of his behavior leading to the crash.

Representatives for Doherty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another clip that recirculated online showed Doherty bemoaning his wrecked car while handing the camera to his still-bleeding cameraman and telling him, “Michael, here. Michael, do you have your — film on that phone, too.”

your friends face is gushing blood but you make sure he stays filming from all angles…. nice https://t.co/Z1ef18PrSk — corinna kopf (@CorinnaKopf) October 5, 2024

Soon after the accident went viral on Saturday, Doherty's account disappeared from Kick. A spokesperson for the streaming service said Kick "does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action to ban this creator from the platform."

The content of the stream appears to have violated several of Kick’s community guidelines, including the direction to “Prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you by avoiding dangerous behaviour.”

“Safety First: Prioritize safety for yourself, your audience, the public and anyone else involved,” the guidelines further state. “If someone is in danger or needs help, turn your camera away and contact local EMS immediately.”

Wrecking his McLaren was the latest incident in which Doherty has crashed a vehicle on camera.

In March, the content creator shared a video of himself accidentally flipping over his new Can-Am off-road vehicle “30 seconds after getting it.” He later posted a photo of his injured arm, asking his followers whether he should go to the hospital.

In November, Doherty faced similarly heavy criticism for crashing a golf cart he was driving with his girlfriend in it, flipping the cart in her direction. In a video he posted on YouTube, he was seen lifting the golf cart off of her and apologizing.

“I literally thought I just broke your f---ing neck. I tried to hold it,” Doherty says in the video. “Golf cart’s fine, though.”

As for the McLaren, Doherty had bought the now-totaled vehicle last year for more than $200,000 — less than a month after also purchasing a Lamborghini and a Tesla — according to a YouTube video uploaded last June.

While driving his brand-new convertible for the first time, Doherty joked in the video that he’s going to “crash this car, mark my words.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: