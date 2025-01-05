Is that Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell at the Golden Globes or…

Originally appeared on E! Online

A golden ticket to the Golden Globes.

After winning the Timothée Chalamet and Glen Powell lookalike contests earlier this year, Miles Mitchell and Maxwell Braunstein earned more than just a $50 check and a years-worth of free queso — they also won the chance to attend one of the most fun awards shows of the year.

Indeed, at the 2025 Golden Globes — hosted by Nikki Glaser — Mitchell and Braunstein traded their "Wonka" and "Top Gun" - inspired costumes and instead dressed for the occasion as they walked the Jan. 5 red carpet. For his part, Mitchell wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while Braunstein opted for a chic navy suit — plus a cowboy boot bolo tie, an homage to his and Powell's hometown of Austin, Texas. (See all the looks here.)

And to cap off their looks, both Mitchell and Braunstein posed with signs that read, “I won a lookalike contest and now I’m at the Golden Globes.”

Plus, in an extra-adorable moment, Braunstein actually had a run-in with his doppelganger on the carpet as Powell made sure to come over and say a quick hello — plus reintroduce Braunstein to his mother, who judged the lookalike contest on her son’s behalf.

READ 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Both Powell and Chalamet are nominated for an award at this year’s ceremony. (See the list of winners so far here.)

While Chalamet received his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "A Complete Unknown," Powell’s performance in "Hit Man" earned him his very first nomination at the awards show in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images (L-R) Max Braunstein and Miles Mitchell attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Both actors are facing stiff competition in their categories, For Powell’s part, the "Anyone But You" actor is joined by Gabriel LaBelle ("Saturday Night"), Hugh Grant ("Heretic"), Jesse Eisenberg ("A Real Pain"), Jesse Plemons ("Kinds of Kindness") as well as Sebastian Stan ("A Different Man").

Chalamet, meanwhile, is also nominated alongside Sebastian, for "The Apprentice," plus Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Daniel Craig ("Queer") and Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

After receiving his fourth nomination, Chalamet shared of the nod, “What a tremendous honor to be included in this very talented group of actors this morning. A COMPLETE UNKNOWN was a 5-year labor of love for me, so it is very moving to receive this distinction.”

The "Dune" actor added, “While on the surface 1960s Greenwich Village would look to have little in common with Arrakis, it was the open mindedness and groundbreaking culture of the 1960s in America that has ultimately given birth to these projects some 60 years later. THANK YOU."