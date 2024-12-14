James Kennedy's girlfriend Ally Lewber breaks silence after his arrest

Originally appeared on E! Online

James Kennedy's girlfriend is speaking out after his arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Ally Lewber, who has been dating the "Vanderpump Rules" cast member for almost three years, shared a message of gratitude to fans days after the reality star was detained in police custody.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," the 28-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories Dec. 14, marking her first public comments about the incident. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."

Kennedy, whose real name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was arrested Dec. 10 in a home in Burbank, Calif., on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant after an unidentified women inside stated "her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground," according to an arrest log obtained by E! News.

The 32-year-old was later released on a $20,000 bond, Los Angeles jail records show.

Following the arrest, the Bravolebrity's legal team spoke out in his defense.

"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," Kennedy's attorneys said in a statement obtained by E! News Dec. 13. "We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."

Hours before his arrest, Kennedy had attended Kathy Hilton's DIRECTV holiday party in Beverly Hills with Lewber, who appears with him on "Vanderpump Rules."

The day after the alleged domestic violence incident, she stepped out elsewhere in the Los Angeles area to host fashion brand Windsor's holiday party, and was all smiles while posing for pics.

The arrest comes weeks after Bravo announced a "Vanderpump Rules" cast shakeup — the cable network plans to replace the current stars with a new batch of SUR-vers for its upcoming 12th season.

"It’s been a wild ride and I’m excited to see what the future holds," Kennedy wrote on Instagram Nov. 26. "Although this is a bittersweet ending, for me, this is just the beginning! THANK YOU."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)