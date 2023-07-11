Jamie Foxx finds and returns purse to thankful fan in Chicago

Jamie Foxx is saving the day.

The "Ray" star, who was hospitalized in April due to a medical emergency, was recently captured on film coming to a fan's rescue after she lost her purse during a day out in Chicago.

In a video shared on Instagram on July 10, Foxx was seen stepping into his vehicle to a chorus of thank yous after what appeared to be an exchange with a group on a pedicab. According to Terri "Queeni" Glen, the footage was taken after the 55-year-old had returned a purse she had unknowingly dropped on the ground.

"I think a horn was blowing, and my sister's saying ‘Look over here,'" Glen recalled of the encounter to Fox News Digital July 11. "I immediately knew it was my bag. And I'm like, ‘My bag?' I said ‘Jamie?' I knew it was him immediately, just like I thought it was my bag immediately."

Jamie Foxx is on the mend. His daughter Corinne Foxx took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that her father suffered a “medical complication” on Tuesday but he is “on his way to recovery” after the incident.

Upon retrieving the bag, Glen said she asked the actor, "Are you all right? Do you feel good?"

"He just quoted me, and he said, ‘I feel good,'" she said. "He just kind of had like a little smile, like he do… It made me really feel like he was appreciative of me asking about his well-being instead of saying, ‘Hey, can we get a picture?'"

Glen added that Foxx — who made another public appearance in Chicago earlier this week—looked "strong and well."

The latest outing comes amid Foxx's recovery from an unidentified medical complication, which his daughter Corinne Foxx said he had bounced back from.

"Update from the family," the 29-year-old wrote in a May 12 Instagram Story post. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

The same month, Foxx thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Foxx wrote on Instagram. "Feeling blessed."