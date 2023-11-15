Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell reveal meaning behind baby boy's name

Originally appeared on E! Online

Let's hear it for the boy (and his name.)

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell welcomed their baby boy, Roman James Russell, on Nov. 13, and the mom-of-three is now sharing the adorable meaning behind their son's moniker.

"The name Roman really isn't inspired by anyone," the couple told People Nov. 14. "It's just a strong name that we both love."

However, his middle name is a different story, as they shared that James "was both of our Grandpa's names, so that was a nod to them."

Giving insight into how the pair is doing after welcoming Roman, Kramer added, "We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together."

The "One Tree Hill" alum posted a slew of black-and-white shots from the hospital to Instagram, including a picture of Russell holding his son and Kramer's kids Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4—whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin—peering at their little brother.

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," Kramer captioned the Nov. 14 post. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs."

Jana Kramer's Family Photos

Over the summer, Kramer let followers in on a secret she and Russell had been keeping.

"I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story," she gushed on Instagram in June. "I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test."

Kramer and Russell's newest bundle comes six months after the professional soccer player popped the question.

"I've got an announcement today," she said on her Whine Down podcast in May. "So Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months. And he asked me to marry him."

And Russell made sure the kids were included in the proposal—which came as a surprise to the country singer.

"It was a really beautiful night," Kramer continued. "We were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning. And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."

As for what Russell shared while down on one knee?

"He said, 'You're the love of my life and will you marry me?'" Kramer recalled. "Then we both started crying and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings and it just felt right and so, yeah. Said yes, the kids were super excited then we walked down the hill, watched the sunset, it was perfect."