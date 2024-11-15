Jason Kelce & Steve Nicks collab dethrones Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Christmas came early for Jason Kelce.

Indeed, the former NFL player’s new song with Stevie Nicks “Maybe This Christmas,” off his annual charity Christmas album with Philadelphia Eagles teammates knocked Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You" off the top spot on the iTunes holiday chart.

After delivering the news to him during their "New Heights" podcast on Nov. 13, Travis Kelce bestowed Jason with a new title.

“Jason, how does it feel to be the new Queen of Christmas?” Travis asked his brother.

"You know, I've fought my whole life to be the Queen of Christmas,” Jason joked back, “and the fact that we're finally there is just really special."

While Jason Kelce and Nicks took over the top spot on iTunes, Carey’s 1994 single has faced no shortage of major honors. The official Queen of Christmas' hit has sat on the top of Billboard's Hot Holidays Chart for 60 weeks.

The ESPN commentator revealed that he has an idea why the song caught steam so early in the holiday season.

"I know we caught it in early November. We'll see if it holds up throughout the rest of Christmas," Jason Kelce continued. "We kind of caught it on the Christmas downslide, like, not too many people are listening to Christmas music so we jumped up in there."

His duet with the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman appears on the upcoming "A Philly Special Christmas Party" out Nov. 22. The annual holiday album Jason Kelce and former teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — a vocal trio known as The Philly Specials — release for charity.

And for the athlete getting to work with the legendary musician — who is friends with Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift — was nothing short of a dream.

“It was incredible to sing with Stevie Nicks,” Jason told Travis. “I’m just in awe that actually happened. This is really, really cool. There’s no percent chance that any song that I am in should be streaming number one on any service in any genre.”

Giving his brother no credit for the song’s success, Travis quipped back, “Don’t give yourself too much credit, it’s Stevie Nicks.”