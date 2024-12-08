Jay-Z accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs

Jay-Z, the star rapper and entrepreneur whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a civil lawsuit on Sunday of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 allegedly along with Sean “Diddy” Combs, NBC News exclusively reported.

The anonymous accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said the assault happened after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as a defendant. It was refiled Sunday to include Carter.

NBC News has reached out to Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, and his publicist, as well as Combs’ representatives, for comment. Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the suit, did not comment.

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months — all have withheld their names -- accusing Combs of assault and rape. This is the first suit in which he has named another high-profile defendant.

Combs has repeatedly denied all the accusations against him. Federal prosecutors in New York criminally charged him in September with racketeering, sex trafficking, and other offenses, and is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail for a third time last month. His trial scheduled for May 5.

Prosecutors said in a court hearing last month that they are in the process of potentially bringing more charges against Combs in a superseding indictment.

The lawsuit claims that in 2000, when Doe was 13, Combs and Carter raped her at a house party following the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

The lawsuit says a friend dropped her off at the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall. She didn’t have a ticket and approached various limousine drivers to attempt to gain access to the show or an after party.

One driver, the lawsuit said, told her that he worked for Combs and she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” He invited her to a party following the show and told her to return to his car later in the evening after he transported Carter and Combs, the suit said.

Later, the driver picked her up, the suit said, and after 20 minutes arrived at a white house with a U-shaped driveway. She had to sign a document she believed was a non-disclosure agreement on arrival — and didn’t receive a copy — to enter the party the suit said was filled with celebrities and people doing marijuana and cocaine.

She was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down,” the suit said. She went into a room to rest.

Shortly after, the suit said Combs and Carter entered the room with Combs saying, “You are ready to party!”

That’s when she alleges that Carter removed her clothes and held her down and raped her while Combs and another unnamed female celebrity watched. She says Combs also raped her as Carter and the woman looked on.

The suit says she was able to resist being forced to perform oral sex on Combs by hitting him in the neck and that he “stopped.”

After the alleged assault, the suit says, she “grabbed her clothes” and left. She made her way to a gas station where she called her father.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit is filed under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

