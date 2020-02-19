Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee!

The couple announced on Tuesday evening that they were engaged with a romantic portrait and heartwarming social media captions.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan shared, alongside a photo that showed off her diamond ring.

Additionally, Kazee took to Instagram to also announce the special news.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

This exciting news comes as no surprise considering Dewan and Kazee have been making plans for the future together. Their engagement comes less than a month after they revealed they expecting their first child.

The actress is already mom to 6-year-old Everly Tatum with ex-husband Channing Tatum, who is also excited about the news of little Everly having a new sibling.

While the actor hasn't addressed the development publicly, sources tell us that he's very "happy" for his ex-wife.

"Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source previously told E! News. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."

Dewan and Kazee began their romance in late 2018, after being introduced by mutual friends. The duo has been going strong ever since, and it's clear they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," Dewan captioned her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

This is Kazee's first go at fatherhood, and he wasn't shy about sharing his praise for his future bride-to-be when talking about their little miracle.

"Well...the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant," Kazee captioned his post. "I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn't have found a better person to build a family with."

Congrats to the happy couple on their engagement!

