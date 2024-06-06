Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Aniston knows that "Friends" will always be there for her.

Even two decades after the show wrapped, the Emmy-winner shared that her time on the sitcom — and more importantly the relationships she created with costars Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry — have left an indelible mark on her.

"Oh god, don't make me cry," Aniston said through tears as Quinta Brunson asked her about the show during Variety's Actors on Actors series published June 6, before adding that they were "happy tears."

She also expressed disbelief that this fall it'll be 30 years since the NBC sitcom debuted, joking, "I'm turning 30, what a coincidence."

But despite reaching such a major milestone, the years really feel like they've flown by as, for Aniston, the memories from the early days are so clear.

"It's so strange to even think that it's 30-years-old," the 55-year-old remarked. "I remember the day that it was gonna premiere. On television! On NBC!"

As for how she spent that day? With her friends, of course.

"Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere," she recalled, "and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up — she was in the sink, in the hair bowl — and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair."

"It definitely flew out of control," she laughed, "and that was unfortunate"

But not unfortunate at all? "The excitement we had," she said, "it feels like yesterday."

The "Morning Show" actress also shared some behind the scenes tidbits about the long-running sitcom, revealing that Kudrow, in particular "hated when the audience laughed" during her lines, adding, "She'd be like, 'Ugh, I'm not done! It's not that funny!'"

But most importantly, she is touched by how the show has remained such a cultural touchpoint through the years, and how it brought her her chosen family.

"The fact that it's had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine," she said. "We see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really — it's a family forever."