Jennifer Garner reacts as daughter Violet hints at college plans

Originally appeared on E! Online

It looks like there's an 18-year-old going on to college in Jennifer Garner's household.

After all, the "13 Going on 30" star and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet recently graduated from high school. And in a photo shared on her alma mater's public Instagram, Violet was seen wearing a navy sweater with "Yale" written in white, according to People.

In response, Garner commented under the post with three heart emojis.

Garner — who also shares kids Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Affleck — has been open about her emotions as a mom witnessing her daughter's first steps into young adulthood. In fact, she broke down crying during Violet's commencement earlier this month.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," she wrote on Instagram May 20 alongside a video of herself in tears as she clapped for the grads. "Bless our hearts."

In the same post, the 52-year-old was seen wiping away tears while standing at an outdoor campus, prompting some of her mom friends to commiserate over how time flies.

"Oh honey … I know," Reese Witherspoon — who shares daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, and son Deacon Phillippe, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe — commented. "You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."

In a never-before-seen moment from Kelly's interview with Jennifer Garner, Jennifer opens up about her stance on social media, and why she's careful not to engage with any content or narratives outside of her Instagram. Kelly and Jennifer also bond over how jam-packed kids' schedules are now with school.

Added Gwyneth Paltrow — who is mom to kids Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, with ex Chris Martin — "I'm sooooo with you."

But Garner knows Violet is well-prepared for life after high school. As she shared in November, her daughter is very independent.

"She's a self-starter," the "Alias" alum explained to "Live with Kelly and Mark," noting how Violet was "totally in charge" of her own college prep. She added, "I'm proud of her no matter what."