Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's love story won't get a happy ending after all.

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Hollywood couple has called off their engagement nearly two years after a romantic proposal.

The news comes as a surprise to fans after the pair celebrated Valentine's Day together and also attended the Super Bowl in Miami in February.

In fact, Alex expressed hopes that the pair would be getting married in 2021 after postponing their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19," the former MLB player shared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

As for Jennifer, she previously told Elle magazine that they weren't in a rush to say "I do." As she told the publication, "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."

Earlier in the year, Alex faced headlines about his relationship—or lack thereof—with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. The Bravo star described the athlete as an "acquaintance" who she's never met in person. A source close to Alex previously said that he doesn't know Madison and has never met her.

Page Six was first to report the news.

Story developing...more to come.