Jennifer Love Hewitt can't hardly wait to show off her new look.

The "9-1-1" actress made her Instagram followers do a double take as she recently debuted a dramatic hair transformation. After rocking blonde tresses for a hot minute, Hewitt unveiled a bold red wine color and a blunt bob haircut with long curtain bangs.

As for what inspired her drastic 'do? The '90s scream queen, who is known for being obsessed with the autumn season, simply said goodbye to summer a little earlier than usual.

She cheekily captioned her Aug. 25 Instagram, "Ready for Fall."

The 44-year-old also shared a before and after photo of her epic makeover, in which she previously sported chest-length locks in a blonde color with light brown lowlights mixed in. And from the looks of her Instagram feed, her golden hue was also fairly new since she has her naturally brunette shade in most of her pictures.

Additionally, Hewitt's hairstylist Nikki Lee posted a behind-the-scenes video of the star's transformation, writing on Instagram, "Was time to spice things up."

"The Ghost Whisper" actress' new look was an instant hit, with "Full House" alum Jodie Sweetin commenting, "Gorgeous!! @jenniferlovehewitt this cut and color look stunning!!"

Amanda Kloots added, "LOVE IT!!!!!!"

And while the mom of three noted she's prepping for fall from head-to-toe, she recently revealed how turning 44 has given her a new perspective as well.

"Woke up at 4am and was 44!" she wrote in a Feb. 21 Instagram post, the same day as her birthday. "I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us."