Jenny Slate Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slate and fiance Ben Stattuck are officially parents, the actress confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The "Parks and Recreation" star joked, "Yeah, I'm not pregnant anymore. The baby came out!"

The "Obvious Child" actress shared that the pair named their little one Ida Lupine.

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me," she added. "I feel really lucky and happy."

This is the first child for the couple, who announced their engagement in September 2019 after going public with their romance at the Sundance Film Festival earlier that year.

Slate wrote on Instagram of the proposal, "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

2021 Celebrity Babies

The "Venom" star told ET that Shattuck is already a great dad. "He was so sweet and supportive toward me," she said. "We are already very, very close, but I guess you can get closer and closer when your love is healthy and good."

Slate announced her pregnancy news in a December episode of "Late Night With Seth Meyers." She joked that she was baking a lot of bread during quarantine, but that she may have made "too much" -- before revealing her pregnant belly.

She quipped, "How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!"