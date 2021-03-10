‘Jersey Shore' Star Jenni ‘JWoww' Farley Is Engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello

Gym, tan...wedding bells.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared the exciting and special news that she's engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello. That's right, the reality TV personality and her boyfriend are taking their relationship to the next level.

"On 2.27," Farley began her Instagram caption on Tuesday, "I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building."

The wrestler commented, "You're my forever."

Farley's friends and followers shared their excitement. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gushed, "Love you guys so much."

"Congrats!!! So happy for you," "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga replied.

Kendra Wilkinson added, "Aw Congrats."

While Carpinello hasn't posted about their engagement, he did share a heartwarming tribute to the "Jersey Shore" alum on the day he would've popped the big question.

"Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you Happy birthday my love."

The couple's engagement news comes about two years after they first sparked romance rumors in April 2019. When the duo began dating, a source told E! News they had instant chemistry and were enjoying "spending time together."

The pair's relationship began to blossom seven months after Farley filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, who she shares two kids with.

"Jenni has had a super hard year," the insider said at the time. "Right now, she just wants to smile a little and feel good. It's hard to say when things between them turned romantic but she's always been into wrestling and fighting so no one was really that surprised by this."

Despite how smoothly things were going, the couple decided to hit the brakes after six months of dating.

Their breakup in October 2019 came after MTV aired an episode of "Jersey Shore," which showed Carpinello wrapping his arm around Farley's co-star Angelina Pivarnick while they were in Las Vegas. Moreover, he asked Pivarnick about her sex life, and she later accused him of grabbing her butt.

Following the episode, Farley expressed she was "pretty hurt" over the situation in an Instagram post.

"I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me," she shared at the time. "For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

Carpinello also addressed his actions.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

However, one week after splitting, the duo decided to give their love another shot.

"Jenni and Zack are back together and trying to work things out," a separate insider told E! News. "Jenni is still processing her feelings about everything that happened over the last couple [of] weeks."

Fast forward to 2021, and the pair is engaged. Relive their relationship here.