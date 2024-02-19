Joe Alwyn shares rare look into his life nearly one year after Taylor Swift breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Joe Alwyn is starting a conversation.

The British actor returned to Instagram Feb. 19, posting a series of photos to his feed for the first time in five months. The roundup includes a shot of "The Favourite" star snapping a picture of himself in a mirror, a pic of Alwyn photobombing actor Brian Cox at a pre-BAFTA party, as well as pics of a casino, an ocean and an adorable throwback from his childhood.

Alwyn's photo dump also featured a meme from the UK's "The Office," with Ricky Gervais' character saying, "Different drinks for different needs."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This new post from Alwyn, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Feb. 21, offers a rare glimpse into his latest chapter after his relationship with Taylor Swift came to an end in April 2023.

And although the "Mary Queen of Scots" actor has yet to publicly comment on his breakup from the "Lover" singer, their former relationship has made headlines in recent weeks.

In fact, when Swift announced her upcoming album "The Tortured Poets Department" at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4, fans were quick to connect the title to Alwyn, who previously revealed he's part of a WhatsApp group chat called "The Tortured Man Club."

All of Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired By Joe Alwyn

The tracklist for the Grammy winner's 11th studio album, set for release April 19, even includes a song called "So Long, London"—an apparent nod to the time she spent in the city throughout her six-year relationship with Alwyn.

The title also offers a stark contrast to Swift's 2019 track "London Boy," which was inspired by Alwyn and written during her "Lover" era.

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl win with a kiss. The Grammy winner took to the field after her man’s team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And the "Blank Space" singer might be reflecting on her past in "The Tortured Poets Department," she's moved on from her relationship with Alwyn.

Indeed, sparks have been flying between Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce since July, when he called her out for not letting him backstage at her Eras Tour.

"We started hanging out right after that," Swift, who became an enchanting fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games this season, told TIME in December. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Though Swift now has a different outlook on having a relationship in the public.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she noted. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."