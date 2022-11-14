In Memoriam

John Aniston, Star of ‘Days of Our Lives,' Dies at 89

The actor's daughter Jennifer Aniston posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day

FILE - Actor John Aniston arrives for The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015, in Burbank, California.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images (File)

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣”

Jennifer Aniston and her father, fellow actor John Aniston, seen together as she receives a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Feb. 22, 2012, in Hollywood, California.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jennifer Aniston and her father, fellow actor John Aniston, seen together as she receives a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Feb. 22, 2012, in Hollywood, California.
John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

