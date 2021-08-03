John Corbett Confirms He Finally Married Bo Derek After 20 Years Together

John Corbett can now say he's married to a perfect 10!

The "Sex and the City" actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot last December after being together for nearly 20 years. During a recent appearance on "The Talk," John shared details of their union with new co-host Jerry O'Connell and raved over the legendary "10" actress.

"Jerry, I can't believe I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married," the 60-year-old actor gushed on Tuesday, Aug. 3, as he proudly showed off his gold wedding band.

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement," he explained. "All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven't had an opportunity."

John added, "So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America or the world."

As for why the couple felt it was time to take that next step in their relationship? John explained that he and Bo hoped to have at least one positive memory come out of last year.

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he told Jerry. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

In September 2020, the "Bolero" actress opened up about her love life and shared a rare glimpse inside her and John's romance. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bo admitted that she didn't "mind being asked" when they'd get hitched.

"Because we're the abnormal people," she described. "It's not really a conscious decision not to, it's just at our age we're not going to have children, we're not building a new family together that this is important to a family tree. So for us, it would just be a piece of paper."

Regardless if they got married or not, Bo explained that the secret to their decades-long relationship was all about having a strong connection.

"You have to be in love. Really, deeply in love. And funny enough, we're such opposites in so many ways when we started out, we took this relationship one day at a time."

The "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actor, who began dating Bo in 2002 when the movie was released, previously touched on sharing the same views as the actress.

"I think the secret is just enjoy being together," John told the Huffington Post back in 2016.

He also expressed, "Don't get married. I have a lot of friends that get divorces. It becomes this whole thing."

Although, we're sure he's changed his mind on that!